Punk legend Billy Idol to perform at Wolverhampton's Halls this summer

Billy Idol is to perform in Wolverhampton

Tickets go on sale on Friday for the Generation Sex concert on July 10.

It will feature Billy Idol, the singer with Generation X who later had solo hits including White Wedding and Rebel Yell.

Two members of the Sex Pistols – guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook – and Generation X bass player Tony James make up the rest of the band.

Generation X formed in 1976 and had singles hits including King Rocker.

Billy Idol, now aged 67, started out as guitarist with another punk group Chelsea and he and Tony James then formed Generation X.

The Halls ­– the refurbished Civic and Wulfrun halls in the city centre - are due to open for live music again in June.

Another punk legend, Siouxsie of Siouxsie and the Banshees, will be performing on June 22.

The venue is expected to host around 300,000 visitors a year.