New People's Show Choir launched in Bearwood

The People's Show Choir

The People's Show Choir is part of West Bromwich based The People's Orchestra which aims to encourage people to take part in live music.

Participation can be for fun but there is also the opportunity to perform in front of an audience several times a year.

Music administrator Jamie Watson said: "The People’s Show Choir offers a very uplifting experience that aims to challenge but also motivate our members to create a fun and relaxed environment.

"Various genres including musical theatre, pop and film music make up the show choirs’ repertoire. The choir’s host a variety of concerts across the year offering an amazing performance opportunity for our members."

He added: "The choirs are led by our fantastic choir leaders, all of which aim to inspire and create a musical community, welcoming and putting members at ease including those who have limited to no experience.

"This gives members the opportunity to perform locally and in some cases as a massed choir nationally. As well as singing, members will build social bonds with their peers enriching mental wellbeing and creating an enjoyable space to develop a communal bond and sing to their hearts content.

Over the last few years The People’s Show Choir has been growing, with choirs in Shrewsbury, West Bromwich and Cheltenham.

Bearwood rehearsals begin weekly on Monday afternoons from 1.15pm to 2:45pm at Warley Woods Methodist Church, Abbey Road, B67 5LS.