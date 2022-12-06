The Voice Kids star launches debut single in home town of Bridgnorth

16-year-old Becky Peters from Bridgnorth holds a special performance at Cafe Zero in Bridgnorth ahead of her debut single release.

Becky Peters from Bridgnorth hit our TV screens last year on the BBC talent show, a spin-off of The Voice for young aspiring singers, where she sailed through to the semi-final.

While Becky just lost out on a place in the final after being mentored by McFly's Danny Jones, the 16-year-old has pursued her dream and has just released her debut single: Circles.

The Bridgnorth teenager launched the single at Café Zero, where she regularly performs at open mic nights and live lounge sessions.

Sam Jennison from Cafe Zero said: "Becky first performed at Café Zero open mic night last summer. She was so sweet and quiet and appeared quite nervous.

"I will never forget it...the voice that came out of her was out of this world, her vocal range and power were just amazing.

"I stood there filming her with tears streaming down my face and covered in goosebumps, outstanding.

"Since then Becky has appeared at most of our fortnightly open mic nights, themed dinners, busking & live lounge sessions and always wows the audience.

"Not only is Becky a phenomenal singer, she is a genuinely lovely young lady. She deserves all the support she can get.

"Due to the release of her first single we have had a live lounge session at the café where Becky performed her single, Circles, and a selection of covers including a most impressive rendition of Mariah Carey's Christmas classic, All I Want for Christmas.

"Circles is available to download on all online music platforms and the video is watchable via YouTube. Becky is on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and all major platforms.