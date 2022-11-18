Notification Settings

The Assist set for stage date in Birmingham

By Matthew Panter

A Walsall band will be performing in Birmingham on Saturday night.

The Assist

The Assist will be taking to the stage at the O2 Intitute2, with the doors opening at 7pm and the event finishing at 11pm.

They will be supported by Rosa Caleum and La Dharma.

The Assist will be playing tracks off their debut album 'Council Pop' which was released in April.

Since forming in 2014, The Assist, made up of singer Mikey Stanton, guitarist Ryan Stanton, drummer Ben Faulkner, bass player Jorge Poole and Luke Jones, have attracted a loyal following and shared the stage with the Happy Mondays and Blossoms, Black Honey and The Twang.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

