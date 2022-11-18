The Assist set for stage date in Birmingham

The Assist will be taking to the stage at the O2 Intitute2, with the doors opening at 7pm and the event finishing at 11pm.
They will be supported by Rosa Caleum and La Dharma.
The Assist will be playing tracks off their debut album 'Council Pop' which was released in April.
Since forming in 2014, The Assist, made up of singer Mikey Stanton, guitarist Ryan Stanton, drummer Ben Faulkner, bass player Jorge Poole and Luke Jones, have attracted a loyal following and shared the stage with the Happy Mondays and Blossoms, Black Honey and The Twang.