Wednesbury rapper, bingo host and bin man Benj aims for Christmas hit

Champion bingo caller Benj Maycock

It’s a big month for rapper BingooBenj, who’s making a bid for Christmas number one with the release of a track called B!ngo!

Benj Maycock, who works as a bin man for Birmingham City Council, saw a job advertisement for a ‘show host’ at Mecca Bingo in Wednesbury Cross and leapt at the chance to pursue his passion for performing.

Benj said: “I’m am so excited to release my debut single, B!ngo! and for everyone to hear it for the first time.”

He also recently won the title of National Bingo Game Caller of the Year.

Benj said: “I am really happy that I have won and to be crowned National Bingo Game Caller of the Year! The whole atmosphere has been electric. I want to thank everyone who came and supported me, and all the other amazing acts. I can’t wait to celebrate with my club and represent the bingo industry over the next couple of years.

“Music is my passion. My Dad is a gospel singer so it’s in my blood, and engaging with people is something I love doing.”

That’s why being a rapping bingo caller is the perfect role for Benj.

He said: “My role at Mecca Bingo allows me to perform and engage with people, and thanks to my job, entering a work competition has given me the opportunity to bring to life a personal project that I’ve been working on for a long time.”

The final which brought the bingo industry together was held on November 13 at Club 3000 Bingo Club in Wigan.

Benj stole the show with his performance of his self-penned rap B!ngo!

Finalists were judged on criteria such as their knowledge of the game, presence and stage personality and their technical skills as a caller.

A former student of Access Creative College, Benj studied the same course as Ed Sheeran and has gone on tour with artists including James Arthur, performing in iconic venues such as the London O2 and the Royal Albert Hall. BingooBenj wrote his song after being inspired by bingo halls and people’s love of playing.

On hearing his talent in club, colleagues encouraged Benj to enter Mecca’s search for a star to represent the company at the industry-wide National Bingo Game Caller of the Year.

CEO of The Bingo Association, Miles Baron said: “This year’s finalists didn’t disappoint, making it a tough decision to choose the winner but all judges agreed that Benj deserved to be crowned the champion.”