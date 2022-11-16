Notification Settings

Hip hop trio N-Dubz to play Telford next year months after sell-out UK tour

By David StubbingsMusicPublished:

Hip-hop trio N-Dubz are coming to Shropshire next summer after a show in Telford was announced.

N-Dubz are coming to Telford in 2023

The group, made up of Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer, will perform the Sunday night of the Telford Concert series on Sunday, July 9 next year at the QEII Arena.

N-Dubz are currently on their Back To The Future Tour UK tour, with many dates in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and London selling out.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said: "The announcement today will mean that fans from across the borough as well as visitors to the region can look forward to another fantastic concert with N-Dubz playing at QEII Arena, Telford Town Park on Sunday 9 July.

"We are proud to ensure our residents have access to national events like this on their doorstep as part of our investment to ensure our borough is a more enjoyable place to live."

He also promised further updates for headliners.

Connor Cupples, of promoters Orchard Live, added: "We are thrilled to be coming back to Telford for a third year, we love putting shows on at the QEII Arena and working with the local council team to deliver brilliant nights of music with the hottest acts around for the people of Telford."

The London rappers enjoyed chart success between 2006 and 2011 before reforming in May of this year. All three of their albums have been certified platinum in the UK while they also hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in collaboration with Tinchy Stryder in 2009.

N-Dubz won the Best Newcomer and Best UK Act at the 2007 MOBO Awards.

Tickets are on sale 10am Friday November 25 from ticketstelford.com.

