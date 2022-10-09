Slade fans feel the noize as convention celebrates Wolverhampton's rock legends

All the way from Germany were Rudolf, Volker and Uwe

The Slade Fans Convention got up and running in Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton on Saturday, featuring live music from a number of bands including Slade tribute acts Slady and Sladest.

Event organisers said the annual get-together had been happening for many years and fans travel to the convention from all around the world.

From the band Pandemonium, Jade Duncombe from Featherstone

The first band to take to the stage to entertain fans was Pandemonium, featuring Wolverhampton father and daughter Mike and Jade Duncombe.

Singer Jade said the band was returning to the convention having played there in the past, adding: "Even playing an early slot there are people up at the front dancing. Some of them are die-hard Slade fans."

Her father, who is a bass player, added: "It's good fun. I grew up in the 1970s so it's my thing."

Also enjoying the event was long-standing Slade fan Claire Handford, of Dudley, who brought along husband David, 37, and their four-week-old baby Nolan donning an outfit with the words: 'I'm the new Slade fan', especially for the occasion.

The couple's first dance at their wedding had been to the song Universe by Slade.

Claire, 33, said: "I'm a big Slade fan. I come every year. I'm a Slade fan through my dad and now we have three generations of fans in our family.

"I just like the music and they write their own lyrics. They are a local band who have been underrated."

Helen Boden and Julie Keay from Albrighton and Bilston respectively

Poet Paul Cookson, of Nottinghamshire, and songwriter Les Glover, of St Helens, were among the guests at the event on Saturday.

The pair have formed a band with Slade drummer Don Powell in recent years called Don Powell's Occasional Flames.

Paul, who organised gigs in Retford under the moniker Pies, Peas and Performance, had been exchanging emails with Don which led him to attend Retford for an evening of yarns about his time in Slade. They went on to write songs together and have released two albums.

Paul said: "I'm a big Slade fan. I used to watch them on Top of the Pops and he's now become a friend."

Rob Wadsworth from Newcastle

Rudolf Schubert had also travelled from Hanover in Germany to attend the event with friends.

The 62-year-old, who led the German Slade Fan Club for several years in the 1980s, said: "I'm a long time fan. I know Slade from my youth and have met the musicians from Slade several times. They are nice guys.

"It's the good times music. I've seen them several times live and the live shows are very impressive."

Slade formed in Wolverhampton in 1966 and rose to prominence during the glam rock era in the early 1970s, achieving 17 consecutive top 20 hits and six number ones on the UK Singles Chart.