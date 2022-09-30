Soft Cell, Boomtown Rats and T'Pau announced for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury 2023

Soft Cell

Let’s Rock Shrewsbury 2023 will be headlined by Soft Cell plus very special guests The Boomtown Rats, on Saturday July 15.

The line-up also includes Midge Ure, Heaven 17, The Undertones, Neville Staple, Hue & Cry, China Crisis, Five Star and many more.

Electronic music pioneers Marc Almond and Dave Ball, aka Soft Cell have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and enjoyed 12 UK Top 40 hits in the early 80s, including their mega smash Tainted Love, plus further top 5 singles Bedsitter, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and Torch. The duo reformed in 2018 to play a sold-out reunion show at London’s 02 and this year released their first album of new material in two decades, the critically acclaimed *Happiness Not Included.

The past 12 months have also seen Soft Cell tour their legendary 1981 debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, playing it in full for the very first time. Soft Cell’s debut Let’s Rock summer 2023 headline shows will be their first outdoor festival shows since 2003.

Marc Almond and Dave Ball said today: “We are delighted to be headlining so many Let’s Rock festivals in 2023. We’re playing Northern Ireland, Shrewsbury, Exeter and Southampton for the first time ever as Soft Cell, as well as in our spiritual home of Leeds, and look forward to seeing everyone at this great festival.”

Carol Decker of T'Pau

Singer Carol Decker will be bringing T'Pau back to Shrewsbury, where she used to live. The band had a string of hits in the 80s, including number one hit China In Your hand, along with Heart and Soul and Valentine.

Let’s Rock organisers and founders Nick Billinghurst & Matt Smith: “It was truly humbling to have everyone back at Let’s Rock this summer after two difficult years, and it means the world to us that our loyal audience has stuck with us. We’re already looking forward to 2023 and are proud to announce what we hope you’ll agree is a spectacular line-up for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury. See you next summer!”

Bob Geldof of The Boomtown Rats

Let’s Rock is a family-friendly festival; children can enjoy complimentary activities within the ‘Kids’ Kingdom’ area with an interactive circus, face painting, inflatables and more. For adults, there are multiple bars and a ‘Club Tropicana’ VIP area, plus of course the all-important posh loos.