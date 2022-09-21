Official Take That musical comes to Wolverhampton

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald of Take That pose at The Theatre Royal Haymarket. Photo: Dave J Hogan.

Produced by Adam Kenwright and with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth, the musical celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's first ever UK number one single, Pray.

Greatest Days follows a group of five best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

The musical will play at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from July 17-22 next year, coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Take That said: “We are so thrilled that this new production now titled ‘Greatest Days’ is launching next year. We had an enormous amount of fun working on the original version and can’t wait to help bring this new production to over 30 cities across the UK and Ireland from May 2023.”

Greatest Days features more than 15 of Take That’s record-breaking songs alongside a heart-warming story of love, loss and laughter.

The musical was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh and Daffyd Rogers, alongside Take That.

The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House on in September 2017 and closed in March 2019, breaking box office records along the way.

The musical ran for a limited West End season at Theatre Royal Haymarket over Christmas in 2018/19.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am on Wednesday, September 28. Public sales open at 8am online on Friday, September 30 at grandtheatre.co.uk.

To become a Friend of the Grand for exclusive priority booking with access to the best seats first, visit grandtheatre.co.uk/memberships.