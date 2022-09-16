Wolverhampton disability nightclub ready to open its doors

Damian Sier

The club will open its doors to the public on October 10, and will operate from 7pm to 11pm.

Damian, who goes by the handle DJ MXT, suffers from learning disabilities himself, and had a hard time settling on a new location for his dream club.

He said: "It was really hard. I first started doing things like this when I helped to run one in Kidderminster called the DY10 project, that's where I first started.

"Starting the club was really hard, I opened one in Evesham in Worcestershire, that went down, then I moved to Wolverhampton and started off here".

Damian started his career going by the name DJ Trix, starting the online internet radio station BassRadioUk.com which is run by staff with mental disabilities. The station mainly features 2000s dance music.

The new club, which will open in Pitt Street, Wolverhampton, will focus on mental disability needs.

Damian said: "This will be a place people will come in and feel safe. We don't want them to feel intimidated."

The MXT Disability Nightclub will operate on an earlier schedule than regular nightclubs, opening doors at 7pm and closing at 11pm.

The club will feature mostly music from the 2000s, including some self-made mixes from DJ MXT himself and other guest DJ's.

Damian went on to say: "We want this nightclub to be the exact same as a regular club, but to cater to a more select audience.".

Special guest star DJs are expected to be hired for events, with a focus being on those with mental difficulties.

The club will be free to enter and will feature DJ MXT himself playing the music, and drinks will also be served.

Anyone with any inquiries can contact the club on 07868 498947.