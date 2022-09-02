Wolves rapper Reepa to perform at HMV Stores in Merry Hill and Wolverhampton this weekend

Under the HMV Live & Local banner, the artist will be performing at the Merry Hill store on Saturday at 10am, before heading to the Wolverhampton branch in the Mander Centre to perform at 1pm.
The artist will be performing and signing at both events.
Wolves Records released its first official soundtrack 'The Pack' ahead of the 2022/23 football season as part of the kit unveiling.
We’re super excited to say that @ReepaOfWolves will be performing live in store on Saturday at 1pm. Join us! #runwiththepack #wolves #wwfc #wolverhampton @ManderCentre @1018wcrfm @EnjoyWolvesCity @WolvesRecordsUK pic.twitter.com/3C0NsOGfKk— hmv Wolverhampton (@hmvWolves) August 30, 2022
WCR FM will also be present at the event.
Reepa, a Wolverhampton rapper, recently performed at the Tyson Fury event in at the KK's Steel Mill.