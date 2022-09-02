Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves rapper Reepa to perform at HMV Stores in Merry Hill and Wolverhampton this weekend

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonMusicPublished: Comments

Reepa, the artist of Wolves Records first official release is performing at HMV stores on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Rapper: Reepa at Tyson Fury event at KK's Steel Mill
Wolverhampton Rapper: Reepa at Tyson Fury event at KK's Steel Mill

Under the HMV Live & Local banner, the artist will be performing at the Merry Hill store on Saturday at 10am, before heading to the Wolverhampton branch in the Mander Centre to perform at 1pm.

The artist will be performing and signing at both events.

Wolves Records released its first official soundtrack 'The Pack' ahead of the 2022/23 football season as part of the kit unveiling.

WCR FM will also be present at the event.

Reepa, a Wolverhampton rapper, recently performed at the Tyson Fury event in at the KK's Steel Mill.

Music
Entertainment
What's On
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News