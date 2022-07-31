'Up The Saddlers': Becky Hill professes Walsall FC love ahead of Euro 2022 final performance

Becky Hill performing at Free Radio hits live in Birmingham

The artist from Bewdley, who shot to fame on The Voice, admitted her dad used to take her the watch Walsall games when she was younger, and that she still sings the Wednesbury Road chant when she passes by.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Drive, Becky said: "My dad used to take me to the Saddlers matches up at Walsall FC at the Bescot Stadium, or as he used to say, 'the best stadium in the world'.

"Whenever we go past the Wednesbury Road I always sing the song in my head."

gotta make my dad proud! 😂 up the saddlers! https://t.co/SyBInufF2b — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) July 29, 2022

Walsall fans responded in good faith, with the club's official Twitter account sharing: "Up the Saddlers, Becky."

One fan responded: "Get Becky Hill down for pre-match entertainment, or wait for the promotion party."

Becky saw the reaction to her interview and tweeted: "Gotta make my dad proud! Up The Saddlers!"

She is set to join a star-studded all-female lineup at Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses face Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The 28-year-old will be joined by Mobo-award-winning rapper, Stefflon Don, and 90s chart-topping sensation Ultra Naté.

The show will be a summer festival-themed spectacle and see the three iconic artists performing Ultra Naté’s epic 90s dance classic Free.

Should the Lionesses come out on top, they will become the first England team to win a major trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup.

Becky said: "It is lovely to see that finally, women's football is getting the respect it deserves after so long

"It is a sold-out stadium this weekend, 90,000 tickets that have gone. It is going to be an incredible event."

The 28-year-old added that preparation is going really well, but she has one concern.