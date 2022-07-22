Ian McNabb live at Bilston

Ian McNabb performing at the Robin 2 in Bilston

Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Ian McNabb was in a great mood as his long-delayed concert at Bilston's Robin 2 finally went ahead last night.

The solo show, part of his tour to promote album Utopian, had twice been postponed.

"It's great to see you – we got here in the end. Its been a strange old time for all of us," he told the seated audience.

He opened with Merseybeast and Fire Inside My Soul and was in fine voice and his guitar and harmonica work was excellent all night.

The 61-year-old bearded leader of The Icicle Works performed songs from all through his long career including Out of Season from the band's debut album in 1984 and a song from his next solo album Nabby Road.

He has been busy over the last few years releasing a string of albums and Our Future in Space, the title track of one of them, was one of the highlights of the concert – which was split into two sets.

The audience enjoyed singing along in full voice on many of his best known songs including Little Girl Lost, Understanding Jane and Evangeline.

Other highlights of the night included Makin' Silver Sing, Hollow Horse and When It All Comes Down.

Ian McNabb returned for just one encore – a beautifully-delivered Heart of Gold from his own great musical hero Neil Young.

He stayed on to sign merchandise and have his photograph taken with fans.