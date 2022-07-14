Pop star's daughter Belle follows in mum's footsteps

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/07/22.Picture of pop singer Belle, the daughter of 90s pop star Lolly. .She is about to launch her own career, following in her mum's footsteps..

Lichfield-based Belle is the daughter of Lolly, who had five top 20 hits between 1999 and 2000. Best known for her debut song 'iva La Radio, Lolly went on to become a television presenter and actress.

Bellle, 15, has written seven songs of her own and was all set to go on tour in the last two years before Covid hit but has attracted a big following on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Belle's single Run is out on July 22

Lolly - real name Anna Kumble - has encouraged but not pushed her daughter into the music profession and said she believes people should 'follow their instinct and their dreams'.

She said: "Belle seems to show a natural talent for music - she is certainly always singing - but where I was purely pop. her influences are a little bit more rocky like Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morrisette.

"The music industry is a little bit different than when I was in it as well, as I had a record label pretty early, where now you need to get your music out there on social media as much as you can and try and get it picked up.

"She has a manager though, and is doing well on the likes of Instagram in terms of followers and has got some radio play in the USA, which is a country she loves, so she is doing very well."

As for Lolly, she continues to do television work and has a pantomime lined up this year.