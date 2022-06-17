Notification Settings

Music festival ready to rock village

By Mark Andrews

Tribute bands covering every music style from Elvis to Bhangra will be performing at a popular music festival tomorrow(SAT).

Romstock in 2019
Romstock in 2019

Top Robbie Williams tribute Dan Budd, who has appeared on stage with Gary Barlow, Strictly Abba and Elvis tribute Paul Shakespeare will be among the bands performing at Romstock in Romsley, near Halesowen.

Oasis tribute Supernova will also be performing, while old favourites Colin Hall's Gypsy Blood will return for the event, at Romsley recreation ground in St Kenelm's Road from midday to 9.30pm.

The event, organised by the parish council, also includes a funfair, children's play areas, stalls and licensed bars and street food.

Tickets are £20 on the day to see a total of nine acts. All proceeds go to community projects in the parish.

Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

