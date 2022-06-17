Music festival ready to rock village

Romstock in 2019

Top Robbie Williams tribute Dan Budd, who has appeared on stage with Gary Barlow, Strictly Abba and Elvis tribute Paul Shakespeare will be among the bands performing at Romstock in Romsley, near Halesowen.

Oasis tribute Supernova will also be performing, while old favourites Colin Hall's Gypsy Blood will return for the event, at Romsley recreation ground in St Kenelm's Road from midday to 9.30pm.

The event, organised by the parish council, also includes a funfair, children's play areas, stalls and licensed bars and street food.