Rag 'n' Bone Man brings the soul to Cannock Chase in Forest Live concert

Rag'n'Bone Man at Forest Live. Photo: Dave Cox

After being one of many gigs forced to be postponed during the Covid outbreak, the singer-songwriter performed for a 7,000-strong audience, of young and old, against the stunning backdrop of Cannock Chase Forest.

With his trademark, soulful voice, the star entertained fans with a set list that included Skin, All You Ever Wanted, a remix of Alone, Fall in Love Again, Perfume, Grace, Circles, Be The Man, Human, Hell Yeah, and a cover of The Zombies’ Time Of The Season, which was featured in the recent Disney Cruella movie starring Emma Stone.

Sporting a pair of sunglasses, the star, who was joined by an amazing four-piece band, was relaxed and down to earth as he chatted to the audience in between tracks at the gig, which was part of Forestry England’s ‘Forest Live’ concert series.

The singer, aka Rory Charles Graham, who was accompanied by one of his three fabulous backing singers for a performance of Anywhere From Here, also performed his iconic hit Giant, which was a personal highlight of the night for me.

Rag’n’Bone Man’s voice is impressive, and he’s clearly an artist that focuses on the music rather than being a showman.

All in all, it was a great night out and a great gig at a spectacular venue.

Rag’n’Bone Man, who was supported by Will and the People, will also appear at other open air venues as part of the Forest Live concert series, including Thetford Forest on June 16 and at Delamere Forest on June 17.

Keane will be performing at the Cannock Chase venue tonight and will be followed by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tomorrow night.

For more on Forestry England’s Forest Live 2022 gigs visit forestryengland.uk/music.