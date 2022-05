Kidderminster Town Hall

Rock For Ukraine will take place at Kidderminster Town Hall on June 19.

It will feature local bands SuperFuz, Tin Drum, Kalashnikov Skunk, La Vivas, Old Age Punks (OAPs), Jayne Peters Band and Macy O & The Silver Links.

The event will raise funds for the Red Cross appeal to provide relief and support for those affected by the war.