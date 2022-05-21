Slade legend Don Powell recovering from bowel cancer operation

Don Powell recovering in hospital after an operation for bowel cancer. Photo: @sladeforlife

Bilston-born Don, aged 75, was diagnosed just a week ago.

In a post on Friday shared by the Slade Are For Life - Not Just For Christmas pages on Twitter and Facebook, Don's wife, Hanne, said: "Don was diagnosed with bowel cancer a week ago and today he was operated on.

"He is just back from the recovery room and ready for a cup of tea and chocolate. He feels great!"

Don Powell's wife Hanne has let me know the following news:

Sweet guitarist Andy Scott and former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan were among those to send words of encouragement to Don for a speedy recovery.

Coghlan said: "We are devastated to hear more bad news about our dear friend, Don Powell - but he’s fought more than this in his life and he’ll be back …get well soon mate … lunch in Barnes on 7 June!"

Andy Scott said “Don’s wife Hanne contacted me a few days ago with the news of his big C diagnosis and the swift action to operate. Well all seems good and the photos now circulating with Don sitting up with his traditional tea and chocs has brought on tears of joy.

“I think I’ve known you longer than any other musician from our era back in the 1960s when we were kids bashing out covers. I know you’ll get through this and look forward to QSP II and the future. I hope you’ll make the lunch on 7th June and I’ll be on the blower later my friend xx”

Don founded Slade - as the The N'Betweens - with Noddy Holder, Dave Hill and Jim Lea in 1966. He remained with the band for over 50 years until an acrimonious exit from Slade II in 2020, when he announced that he had been fired by email by Dave Hill.

In 1973, at the height of the band’s popularity and when Slade were number one in the singles chart with Skweeze Me Pleeze Me, Don was badly injured in a car crash on Compton Road West, in Wolverhampton. His fiancée, 20-year-old Angela Morris, died, after his car hit a hedge and smashed into a wall. Don fractured his skull, broke both his ankles and five of his ribs. He was unconscious for six days and suffered memory issue afterwards.