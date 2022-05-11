Preview: The Voice star heads to Birmingham

Rebecca Loebe - Picture by Rah Foard

The American musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer will be at the Kitchen Garden Café in Kings Heath, Birmingham as part of her tour called True Songs and a Lie : An interactive concert adventure.

The tour is a welcome return to performing after she saw more than 150 concerts cancelled in the blink of an eye during the pandemic.

“My entire profession disappeared overnight," Rebecca explained.

"This is based on a show I did on the internet during lockdown because I wanted to find a way to entertain people without leaving my house.

"Throughout the show I sing songs and tell stories, as I always have, but there is a twist as one of the songs is a lie.

"At the end of the show the audience has to guess which song was a lie.”

Has it helped her own song writing processes?

“Yes, it has helped me stretch my own song writing and my own story telling," she adds.

"However, I have only tried once live and this is the first time touring with the show is in the UK.”

During her last radio interview in England, an announcer for the BBC Devon declared “Your voice should be available for free on the National Health!”

“I write songs that are important to me and come from a spark of inspiration they come from my subconscious,” she tells me.

Rebecca first came to prominence after her singing voice landed her on national television when she was cast on the first season of NBC’s The Voice.

At the time she was touring and living out of a car.

Her first audition with the chairs facing away she sang a stunning version of Nirvana’s Come As You Are and was under the mentorship with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

“It was a look through fingers experience, having performed 100’s of times on stage nothing prepares you for the moment they open the doors put a microphone in your hands and shove you out," she says.

"You go out to silence, no introduction, no applause, I could hear the sound of my footsteps echoing in the room.

"I spent couple of weeks going through the final casting process. I had practised the song hundreds of times, I had to override my fear and stress and it was hard. It was a really positive experience.”