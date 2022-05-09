The Singing Community of Choirs

Artistic director Richard Jeffries said its choirs are continuing to grow but they are hoping for a big push for membership, particularly in the 9-12-year age group.

"Most of our choirs have really grown since September and some have double in size," he said.

"In terms of the young choir – Little Voices (4-5) – we now have 30 or more and before the pandemic only had 10."

"In the juniors, 6-9, there are 30 as well so they are thriving and the teenage groups are steady too."

"The Intermediate one (9-12) is one which is struggling a little more and where we need to recruit new members.

"That choir was historically the first one I set up. It was always the biggest and used to win at competitions so we want to get back to doing that with them."

The family of active choirs are aimed at inspiring a love of music through singing.

“We provide fun, inclusive and lively rehearsals which strive for vocal excellence, musicianship and progression across a very wide age range," added Richard.

"This, in turn, leads to numerous performance opportunities in the local and not so local area.

“We are proud to have grown substantially from the small beginnings of just 19 children and one choir in 2005, to six main choirs from four to adults in 2022, rehearsing at Moor Hall School every week.

“Many friendships have developed as a result of being member of the choir."

The Singing Community of Choirs has a GoFundMe page which can be accessed at scchoirs.org.uk in a bid to generate crowdfunding from generous people, businesses and organisations who may be able to help support the choir.