Tina Turner tribute to star at charity cabaret evening

Jason Addison with Tina Turner tribute artist Millie Munroe

Top Tina Turner tribute act Millie Munroe will top the bill of the packed cabaret programme at Dudley-Kingswinford Rugby Club on May 14. The SP band will also reproduce the sounds of Kings of Leon, The Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy and Eric Clapton during the evening.

There will also be DJ sets, a bar and food available.

The evening has been organised by Dudley businessman Jason Addison to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital charity.

It is part of a mammoth three-month fundraising drive, which will also see Jason cycle 1,000 miles in June and scale Ben Nevis in July.

Jason is raising funds in memory of his father Roy, a former British middleweight boxing champion who died last year aged 82.

Roy, who represented Great Britain in the Olympics, founded Addison Tyre Centre in Tipton which Jason now runs.

Jason, who lives in Sedgley, said Birmingham Children's Hospital saved the life of his son Scott when he was a child.

Scott was diagnosed with the condition when he was four, and received three years of treatment.

Jason said that for this reason the Birmingham Children's Hospital charity was very close to his heart.

The event will be held at the club in Mile Flat, Wall Heath, from 7.30pm to 12.30am.