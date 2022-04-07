Tickets still available to see West End singer in Pelsall

Duncan Heather

Duncan Heather is appearing at Pelsall Community Centre on Saturday.

He is an experienced musical theatre performer and has performed globally including in London’s West End and at Brazil’s famous Via Funchal theatre in Sao Paulo.

Duncan has performed alongside British legends Des O’Connor, Joe Longthorne and Brian Blessed and counts one of his greatest achievements as his performance for audience members such as Dame Shirley Bassey and the Prince Of Monaco at The Sporting Club in Monte Carlo.

He played Frankie Valli in the musical Twist and Shout in Atlantic City, and went on to tour the world with the musical Dancing Queen. He also performed as one of the Twelve Tenors throughout its sell out international tour and travelled the UK as part of the Bohemian Rhapsody cast.

Duncan has also produced his own West End inspired solo show, performed in the UK tour of New Jersey Nights and taken on the role of a Jersey Boy in his own tribute show to Frankie Valli the Four Seasons.

Tickets cost £12 with the centre on Station Road opening at 7pm and the curtain up at 8pm.