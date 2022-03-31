Theatre pays touching Tom Parker tribute after The Wanted star dies after brain tumour battle

Tom Parker during his appearance in Grease at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

The singer appeared in Grease at the Wolverhampton theatre in 2017, where he thrilled audiences for a week-long run.

The theatre tweeted: “We are devastated to hear that Tom Parker has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, The Wanted and their fans.

“Tom lit up our stage as Danny Zuko in Grease and will be for ever remembered here at the Grand Theatre.”

The singer, originally from Bolton, died surrounded by his family and bandmates, a statement released by the group said.

He disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in recent weeks he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on The Wanted’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Tom Parker, second from right, with the rest of his bandmates from The Wanted. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

His widow Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were broken by his death.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

He has been married to Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year. Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.