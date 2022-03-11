Notification Settings

Ska legend Rhoda Dakar performing with live band at The Nightowl

By Adam Smith

Ska and 2Tone legend Rhoda Dakar, formerly of The Bodysnatchers, is performing live in Birmingham.

The trailblazer Rhoda will have a full band this Saturday, March 12 at The Night Owl in Digbeth.

Rhoda Dakar began her musical career as lead vocalist with all female 2Tone band, The Bodysnatchers, who had hits with Let’s Do Rocksteady and Easy Life.

She later recorded and collaborate with The Specials and Madness, appearing live with both bands.

Rhoda is now on a solo tour backed by a full live band, and will be supported by Birmingham based performance poet and musician Carys Hannah and Sean Thompson De Wolfe.

For more information about Rhoda Dakar and the Nightowl visit https://birmingham.thenightowl.club/.

Music
Entertainment
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

