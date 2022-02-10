MADE festival announces Wolverhampton line-up

The MADE festival returns to Wolverhampton in July

The MADE Festival will take over Dunstall Park on Saturday, July 30 where audiences can enjoy music from big names and rising talents.

The festival will bring together 20,000 people to dance and enjoy the summer sun.

Festival director Pete Jordan said: “Putting on the festival last year took a titanic effort but it was worth it to see the enjoyment on people’s faces after enduring such a hard time.

"We’ve moved to a bigger home in Dunstall Park this year so we can step it up again. More space, more bars, more toilets, less queueing and really easy to get to.

"We want fans to focus on the music, the atmosphere, the incredible line-up we’ve been working so hard to put together, and on enjoying one of the friendliest festivals the UK has to offer.”

AJ Tracey will headline – his eponymous album crashed into the UK album charts in 2019 and was followed by platinum-selling, top three single ‘Ladbroke Grove’, shooting the London rapper into the mainstream consciousness.

His second studio album ‘Flu Game’ was released in April last year and went one better, at number two in the UK album charts.

Also performing is Coventry-based rapper Pa Salieu, whose track 'Frontline' was the most played track on BBC 1Xtra, Reprezent Radio and Rinse FM in 2020.

In 2021 he won the BBC Sound Of poll and performed on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show’ in the US.

South London rapper Ms Banks will also perform at the festival, having featured on singles with Tinie Tempah, Little Mix, and Tinashe.

More talent in the form of local up and coming acts include Girl Grind UK, Reepa From Wolves, and Vital Powers.