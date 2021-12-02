Wolves Records launches with Molineux music night

Wolves Records was launched with an event at Molineux

The live music night - Louder - featured the region's hottest up-and-coming artists and DJs, with the hope of them being taken on as new signings.

Molineux's North Bank bar was buzzing with energy as artists such as Jazzie Martian, Ella More, and Jerub took to the stage.

One of these acts was Empress Linoleum. "Like the floor," she added, before launching into an energetic set.

Otherwise known as Lily Pearson, the 24-year-old singer stumbled across the opportunity by complete luck.

"It was all a coincidence," she said. "I went into a clothes store in Moseley and told the guys there that I'm into music, and they passed my name along to Wolves Records.

"It's so important because so many people are trying to get heard. With social media so many people are making music, it's so hard to get out there and get noticed."

A variety of acts performed at the launch night

The young singer who is inspired by women who sing, write, and produce - like FK Twigs and Grimes - was overjoyed at the opportunity.

After coming off stage, she said: "It felt so good. I've done a few gigs recently but this is the first one I've actually enjoyed.

"With the others I was easing back into it after Covid, people were sat down, and it didn't have that same crowd feeling.

"I woke up this morning and thought I want to enjoy this gig, I'm going to enjoy it. And I did."

The night celebrated the launch of Wolves Records, after the football team joined forces with Warner Music UK to create the label.

Since the successful launch, over 1,400 music submissions have been made to wolvesrecords.com, with a selection of the acts chosen to perform at the Louder event.

Russell Jones, general manager of marketing and commercial growth at Wolves said: "We set this up because we wanted to do two things: to give local talent a platform and to restore the music scene in the city.

"Every city has an abundance of talent, and we can give our acts the platform of 30 million people who follow Wolves."

Now, the club hopes to roll out more music evenings, showcasing even more local talent and giving back to the community.

Wolves Records’ head of label, Ricky Hill, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the artists to play in-front of a live audience and A&R scouts in attendance.

“The key proposition of Wolves Records has always been to provide life-changing opportunities for local talent, and to help the music scene flourish in the city.