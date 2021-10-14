Award-winning jazz talent Xhosa heads to Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The Orchestra will be performing at Sutton Town Hall on Saturday, October 16 and saxophonist Xhosa Cole will be attending.

Xhosa first appeared with the orchestra as a ‘Young Soloist’ in 2015 before going on to win the 2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician.

The Birmingham-born musician is now in great demand headlining London’s top jazz clubs and his debut album, released in July, has received widespread acclaim in the national press.

Xhosa Cole (saxophone) with the RSCO’s conductor Bob Vivian and oboist Richard Reakes.

The RSCO’s Town Hall concert celebrates the orchestra’s 45th anniversary (postponed from last year) and a return to live music.

It gives a nod to some of the activities people have enjoyed throughout lockdown, from Gershwin’s Walkin’ the Dog to Percy Grainger’s Country Garden, and thanks key workers with Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The varied programme aims to offer something for everyone and includes music from The Greatest Showman and Mendelssohn’s dance-like ‘Italian’ Symphony (first movement), the romantic melodies of Glazunov’s saxophone concerto (soloist, Xhosa Cole), to an Anniversary Overture, full of Latin dance rhythms, written specially for the orchestra by Robert Ramskill.