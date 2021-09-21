IN PICTURES: MADE Festival brings the noise to Sandwell Valley

Music lovers enjoying the occasion

MADE Festival took over Sandwell Valley Country Park on Saturday as music fans descended on West Bromwich to enjoy some sublime DJ sets and live performances.

After all the Covid restrictions, rules and regulations, this felt special – and the crowd, young and old, really let loose.

The joy following the return of live music cannot be underestimated.

It had been too long but, on the flipside, it means live performances during the last month or so have been even sweeter.

Rosie Felton, aged 29, from Norton Canes, had travelled to Sandwell Valley with her friend Shanice Shepherd, from Bloxwich.

Rosie said: "It's just so nice to be here after all the Covid stuff.

"I've been at university so the restrictions have been pretty tough and it's so nice just to be around so many people.

"We're just here to have a good time."

The Streets performed at the MADE Festival in Sandwell on Saturday. Photo: Paul Reynolds

Richard McKenzie, 36, who has recently moved to Wednesbury, said: "I've only just realised Sandwell Valley is actually here and I'm just so happy to be at a festival.

"I work at a casino, so it's also nice just being out in the day!

"I like pretty much all types of music but as soon as I heard Shy FX and The Streets were performing I had to come."

Couple Daniel Thomas and Aleks Melerowicz, from Aldridge, both aged 17, had also come to see The Streets.

"I was so looking forward to seeing them and the whole atmosphere of the festival has been so good," said Aleks.

"We're here with about 10 friends and this is my first festival."

Lewis Antrobus and Dara Akinnola had travelled up for Leamington Spa with their friends for the one-day festival.