In pictures: Thousands turn out for Black Country Musicom festival

Lisa Hartshorne, Dawn Piper and Debbie Pelaud from Stourbridge enjoying the festival

Thousands of people turned out on Sunday for The Black Country Musicom to see a range of tribute acts to artists such as Adele, Abba and UB40.

It returned this year for the first time since the pandemic and saw a selection of hand-picked stand-ups from the comedy circuit perform on the day.

Organisers called the event a way to celebrate the best of the Black Country following on from the cancellation of the Black Country Festival in July.

The Clarke family from Stourbridge

'Rumour' in the Entertainment Tent

And the popular event saw the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, give tribute to frontline NHS and care staff who have been honoured.

They have been granted the Freedom of the Borough for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the move backed by councillors in July.

Events manager Anthea Jones said: "It's gone exceptionally well – we've had a fantastic turnout and everyone seems really happy."

The event saw live music from top tribute bands; Adele by Jo Farrow, UB40 Labour of Love, The Killers Kollective, BRUNO - a tribute to Bruno Mars and Bootleg Abba.

Along with top UK comedians Ollie Spencer, Ryan Gough, Sean Percival, Stephen Dodd, Barbara Nice, Nipper Thomas, Archie Kelly and Emma Rollason as Dolly Allen.