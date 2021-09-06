Stars, cinema and escape room feature in Lichfield Garrick Theatre's new season

Judy and Liza on Friday September 24 offers "a sensational musical experience" featuring the tale of two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The award-winning arts venue is adding to its current programme of shows, many of which have been cancelled and rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Famous faces such as Gardener’s World presenter Adam Frost, cricketing legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott, and ghost hunter Richard Felix are just some of the names gracing the Garrick stage this season.

Classic comedy lovers will also revel in the hilarious Fascinating Aida, the resemblance of Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens to Eric and Ern in their homage to Morecambe and Wise, and they can also take a trip down memory lane with Dad’s Army Radio Show.

Music lovers will be tapping their toes and clapping their hands at the selection of musicians, including fan favourites Quill, Eurovision icons The Fizz, and the legendary The Drifters.

Some of the finest tribute artistes in the country hit the Garrick stage this season too with The Ultimate Boyband Party Show, ELO Again, The Bon Jovi Experience, and That’ll Be The Day.

The Garrick Cinema has also reopened and will be streaming live performances and blockbuster movies once again. With a wide selection of titles including Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Northern Ballet’s Dangerous Liaisons, and Mick Fleetwood & Friends, there’s something to suit all ages and tastes.

Pantomime season is coming and Lichfield legend Sam Rabone is back in a frock as Mrs Smee as last year’s Panto, All-New Adventures of Peter Pan, flies into 2021.

For younger family audiences, there’s The Mince Pie Mice, a fun and festive interactive show perfect for little ones. For adults and older kids, there’s a fun adaption of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and for the full Christmas experience, Santa will make the annual visit to his Garrick Grotto.

The Garrick's new "unique and interactive" Escape Room challenges puzzle-lovers to solve the mystery of who kidnapped Lord Huxley. Anyone up for the challenge can visit the theatre's website to book their chance to save the day.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "The impact that Covid-19 has had on our industry nationwide has been devastating and to finally open at full capacity is a lifeline for us as a venue.

"You can support the theatre further by becoming a part of our membership scheme that allows you to contribute to the theatre you love while also receiving some great benefits.

"You can pick up a copy of the new Lichfield Garrick season brochure now or view it on our website www.lichfieldgarrick.com.