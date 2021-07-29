M People star Heather Small headlining Wolverhampton summer party

By James Vukmirovic

A huge free festival is set to bring the party to Wolverhampton city centre.

Heather Small

Enjoy Wolverhampton Live! will take place in Queen Square in the centre of the city on Saturday, August 7, and will offer a festival with entertainment for all ages.

The event will feature family fun and entertainment from 1pm-4pm, then the LiveMusic Concert from 6pm-10pm, featuring M People singer Heather Small as the headline act.

Other entertainment on the day will come from Dicky Dodd, CBeebies star Sid Sloane, S-Club 7 star Jo O'Meara, X-factor star REDD and British house and dance DJ Graeme Park.

The day-long event is being organised and funded by Wolverhampton’s Business Improvement District (BID).

BID director Cherry Shine said: "We are extremely excited to be bringing live music and family entertainment back to the heart of the city for our biggest event, “Enjoy Wolverhampton Live!.

"Queen Square offers a fabulous space to host a vibrant mix of singers, DJs and TV personalities to perform in a great outdoor setting."

Covid-safe measures will be in place and people attending are asked to take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the event.

For more information, go to enjoywolverhampton.com

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

