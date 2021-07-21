Emily Sambrook

‘Take Me Back’ is Emily Sambrook's follow up to ‘Just Fine’.

‘Take Me Back’ will be available on all streaming platforms from Friday, July 30, 2021.

On the surface, the new single is representative of someone who is broken-hearted and reminiscing on a period of time in their life when a relationship has ended.

However, with Emily’s older brother Ben passing away in 2014, she brought a whole new perspective whilst writing the song.

The beginning lines include ‘Whoever thought we’d lose our minds/ Fading in and out of paradise’.

For Emily, these lines represent grieving and the memories she and her brother had following his seven-year battle with brain cancer at the age of seven.

"It was a constant struggle, but ‘Take Me Back’ highlights wanting to go back to the past, just so he would still be here," Emily said.

Emily has followed the Pop route for the song but it does have key elements of R&B.

It creates an electronic, alternative pop genre, showing Emily’s ability for variance between her music.

Emily co-produced ‘Take Me Back’ with fellow producer Sam Berry.