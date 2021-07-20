Robin 2 postpones reopening again due to rising Covid cases

Fraser Tranter, owner of The Robin 2, in Bilston

The Robin 2, in Bilston, has rescheduled its live shows for after the new opening date of August 18 despite the last 16 months of closure being "horrendous".

It comes after nightclubs reopened on Monday due to the end of almost all Covid restrictions.

He said at the time: "People forget how long this has been going on. We shut last March and haven’t traded since. It’s just disastrous. We’ve suffered at the hands of a pandemic. We need a fighting chance to get open."

On Monday this week the Robin 2 posted on Facebook saying: "To all Robin customers and live music lovers.

"Today, freedom day, the management of the Robin RNB Club have took the hard decision to delay our opening.

"We have been closed now for 16 months and it has been horrendous. However, with the drastic surge in confirmed cases, the increased hospital cases, alongside the problems caused by the 'pingdemic', we at The Robin have made the decision to reopen the venue on the 18th August 2021.

"The reasons behind this, in all that we do here, at the forefront we have a duty of care to our artists, our staff, and certainly, our customers.