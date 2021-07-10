Black Country artist releases new house track for summer

Jay Lyman, also known as Lem On The Beat Deep In Your Love

Jay Lyman, aged 26 from Wolverhampton, who's artist name is Lem On The Beat, has released his song Deep In Your Love, which is in the genre of house and dance.

It has featured on BBC WM and Jay is hopeful the track will feature on other radio stations too.

He said: "I wanted to create something that made people feel happy and uplifted, especially during the difficult times.

"I thought it was appropriate for the summer also.

"The song itself took a few days to make.

"Mixing the track took me two weeks, as I wanted it to sound better and better to the point where I just had to leave it alone.

"I was never going to be 100 per cent content.

"I think it will be a track that brings people together while sharing positive vibes."

Jay has produced music tracks for a number of artists within the UK rap scene, including Potter Payper, NOLAY, Safone and Brixx.

For his next song, he is hoping to work with a female artist who can provide vocals for the backing track he makes.