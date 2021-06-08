WATCH: Stourbridge singer aims to cheer the nation with England song for the Euros

Members of England Together. Paul Caseman, Steve Heathcock and seven-year-old Tayla Jones, along with Barbara Ward and Darren Sandland Members of England Together. Paul Caseman, Steve Heathcock and seven-year-old Tayla Jones, along with Barbara Ward and Darren Sandland

Steve, aged 54, from Stourbridge, who goes by the stage name Steve E The Showman, wrote a song entitled England Together during lockdown.

He recorded the song with the help of musicians from around the region, all done remotely because of coronavirus restrictions, and asked his grandson, Tayla Jones, to join him dancing on the video.

Watch the video here:

Now Tayla has become something of a video star in his own right and the song, intended as a catchy uplifting tune to lift people's spirits during lockdown, has turned into a football anthem.

Legendary boxer Frank Bruno has also offered to help promote the song as Steve has said all proceeds will be split between NHS Charities and the Frank Bruno Foundation, which supports mental health and wellbeing.

Steve said: "I sent a copy of the recording and video to Frank and he has now said he will use the song in a promotional video for the charity.

"I asked Tayla to join me on the video and he has now become a bit of a video star as parents with fellow pupils at Tividale Hall Primary School are logging on to view us dancing together.

"I wrote the song during lockdown and when I had no bookings and have to admit that my mental health was suffering.

"It was very depressing and then I decided to recruit musicians to record the tune and now amazingly it has turned into a way of helping to cheer on England in the European Championships.

"The further England go, the further the song will go."

He added: "It is already listed in the top 30 England football songs on Spotify.

"The video can be seen on YouTube and is proving popular and I am hoping that it will go viral.