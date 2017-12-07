Advertising
City date for rising star
Rising American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesca Hoop is playing in Wolverhampton in the new year.
The Californian star, who has released five albums, will be in concert in Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, on February 5.
The musician, who now lives in Manchester, released her latest album Memories are Now in February.
Tickets costing £15 for the concert go on sale on December 8 from the box office on 01902 572090.
