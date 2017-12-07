Menu

City date for rising star

By John Corser | Music | Published:

Rising American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesca Hoop is playing in Wolverhampton in the new year.

Jesca's latest album

The Californian star, who has released five albums, will be in concert in Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, on February 5.

The musician, who now lives in Manchester, released her latest album Memories are Now in February.

Tickets costing £15 for the concert go on sale on December 8 from the box office on 01902 572090.

John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star business reporter at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

