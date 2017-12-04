Status Quo, Wolverhampton Civic Hall - pictures

Following the tragic death of Rick Parfitt in December last year, the iconic band is now made up of founding member and lead guitarist Francis Rossi, alongside keyboardist Andrew Bown, bass and guitar player John 'Rhino' Edwards, drummer Leon Cave and guitarist Richie Malone.

An announcement from the band back in October stated this run of shows was fans' last opportunity to see the band play 'smaller and more intimate venues for at least two years'.

"For the first time in 30 years, there will be no traditional winter tour of Europe or Christmas shows in the UK for 2018," said the statement.