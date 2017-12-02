Good Charlotte, O2 Academy, Birmingham - review

There’s a long list of nineties pop-punk bands making a comeback who are desperately trying to ensure they don’t become a nostalgia act.

I grew up listening to Good Charlotte and have to admit I was at the Birmingham O2 Arena to hear songs from their earlier albums, The Young and the Hopeless and The Chronicles of Life and Death - and I felt most people there were there for the same reason.

So, it could be argued that all of us mid 20-somethings and older suffer from nostalgia.

However, there was plenty of younger fans singing along with every word to songs from the latest album Youth Authority to prove they’ve stayed relevant.

Before Good Charlotte took to the stage, In the End by Linkin Park blared through the speakers as a tribute to the lead singer, Chester Bennington, who committed suicide earlier this year. It was an emotional moment as 3,000 music lovers sang every word in his memory.

The Maryland five piece, formed around twins Joel and Benji Madden, opened with megahit The Anthem which had even the oldest members in the crowd jumping around like teenagers.

This was followed by The Story of my Old Man, My Bloody Valentine and the massive anthem Boys and Girls which every Good Charlotte fan knows the words to and can still remember the brilliant music video for.

As I said though, the night wasn't all about nostalgia as the band let the crowd hear a few tracks from last year’s album - the first in six years - and although a few people sloped off to the bar or toilet, the atmosphere didn't really change.

As you’d expect, the set hit its stride in the last half hour featuring Dance Floor Anthem, I Just Wanna Live, The River and finally Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous which sent the sold-out crowd wild.

Sadly there’s only two dates left on the UK leg of the tour but Joel did promise to return next year, so if you grew up listening to Good Charlotte I’d recommend going along.

Despite being in their late 30s now, nothing feels like it's changed.