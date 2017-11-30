Menu

New tour and album for Bunnymen

By John Corser | Music | Published:

Liverpudlian rock group Echo and the Bunnymen will play in Birmingham on a Uk tour in the new year.

The band is to release a new studio album The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon in the new year featuring some of their classic tracks in a new form and new songs.

The Bunnymen, who still feature original members Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant, will play Symphony Hall in Birmingham on May 26 with tickets on sale from Friday.

