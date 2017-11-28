Menu

Sufi Singer Kanwar Grewal coming to Wolverhampton

Published:

Sufi sensation Kanwar Grewal will perform for fans in Wolverhampton next month.

Sufi Singer Kanwar Grewal

The Punjab-born star will play the Civic Hall as part of his UK-wide tour Mastana Jogi.

Ahead of his city centre performance, Kanwar Grewal said: “I would like to thank all my UK fans, it will be great to see you all and I’m looking forward to singing my own favourite songs as well as some of the audience's favourite songs.’’

Sufi Singer Kanwar Grewal

Songs the star is best-known for include Mast Bana Den Ge Beeba, Takkdi, Ticketan and Toomba Vajjda.

He will play Wolverhampton's Civic Hall on December 10.

For more information, or to book, click here

