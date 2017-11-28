Marilyn Manson and Bullet For My Valentine and many more added to Download 2018 line-up

Already headlining the event, taking place from June 8 to 10, are Avenged Sevenfold, Guns 'N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne.

In addition to Manson and Bullet, other acts announced for the 2018 line- up are: The Hives, In This Moment, Parkway Drive, Rise Against, Alexisonfire, Black Veil Brides, Babymetal, Neck Deep, Meshuggah, Bodycount, Mayday Parade, Dream State, WSTR and The Pink Slips.

Looking ahead to the three-day rock festival, Matt Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine said:

“We're so excited to be playing next year's Download Festival!

"It's been five long years now since we last performed at Donington Park, so we're more than ready to get back on that legendary stage and do what we do best. See you there!”

A statement from Parkway Drive added:

"Parkway Drive are super stoked to be returning to Download for 2018. It's always a highlight for us to play Download and this time around we're aiming to top it all. We can't wait!"

Tickets for Download Festival are available now from downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets