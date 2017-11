The 62-year-old star is best known for an array of hits, such as Lucky Stars, Ariel, Lydia and Well, Well Said The Rocking Chair.

Listen to Lydia by Dean here:

Dean Friedman - Lydia

He will play Pizza Express in Birmingham on May 17 and 18.

Tickets cost £28.

Dean will also play a further Midlands date at Bilston's Robin 2 on April 18.

