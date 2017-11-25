Fleet Foxes on entrancing form in Wolverhampton

Fleet Foxes, currently touring long-awaited third album Crack-Up, were in relaxed and confident mood for the Black Country leg of their UK dates.

Entering in an atmospheric stage mist the six-piece opened with I Am All That I Need/Arroyo Seco/Thumbprint Scar and Cassius from the new album.

Performing before a continually shifting series of mainly abstract images that matched the ever-changing tones and harmonies of their songs the band, led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, kept the audience engaged throughout.

It was a slew of the folk-tinged songs from the group's eponymous debut album – White Winter Hymnal, Ragged Wood and Your Protector – that saw the concert build up in intensity and emotion with Robin Pecknold recalling how they had enjoyed many concerts in Wolverhampton over the years.

Mearcstapa, On Another Ocean (January/June) and Fool's Errand from the latest album kept up the pace with more of a prog rock feel than the band's earlier material

There were more old favourites in He Doesn't Know Why and Blue Ridge Mountains before the other talented band members, including Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott and Morgan Henderson, left the stage to Robin Pecknold to perform solo, on just acoustic guitar, the lovely Tiger Mountain Peasant Song, before a backdrop of the universe.

The band romped back through the fans' favourite Mykonos, Third of May/Odaigahara, The Shrine/An Argument and finally new album title track Crack-Up.

For the encore Robin Pecknold returned first for another solo performance of Oliver James and the full band finished with Drops In The River and a storming performance of Fleet Foxes' classic Helplessness Blues to send everyone home happy.