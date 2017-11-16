Folk singer Sunjay honours Buddy Holly with new album and show

Sunjay Brain had a successful stint playing the lead role in a touring theatre production of Buddy Holly &The Cricketers earlier this year.

And he has created a new record, Sunjay Sings Buddy, and is preparing to head out on the road.

He will be playing a show at St George's Hall, in Load Street, Bewdley on December 15.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £15.

For details call 01299 400110.

Sunjay was a BBC Radio 2 young folk award nominee in 2012.