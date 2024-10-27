Watch: Older generation in Bilston talk about ageism and other issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has been estimated by Age UK that more than 40 per cent of the people in the UK will be aged over 50 and more than five million will be aged 80 or older, but with greater age has also come a feeling of being treated differently.

In a recent interview, Dame Helen Mirren branded it both upsetting and unfair that older people are treated differently, after new research suggested a third of over-65s have been subject to ageism.

The 79-year-old actor said things need to change as Age UK published its report indicating millions have had negative experiences due to their age, ranging from being treated with less respect to being threatened.

The charity, for which Dame Helen is an ambassador, said its analysis found that a third of people aged 65 and over and almost a quarter of people aged between 50 and 64 in England said they had been discriminated against due to their age.

Using population statistics and its analysis of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, the charity said this suggested around 6.1 million people aged 50 and over in England have faced ageism.

Age UK said while the “population is rapidly ageing, ageism remains rife” and has made calls to change attitudes, tackle poverty and inequality and ensure older people’s health and social care needs are “recognised and fully met”.

Dame Helen said: “Ageing happens to us all but, as we get older, life can get tougher. Many will start to be treated differently, which can not only be very upsetting but also unfair.

“Everybody, regardless of their age, should feel included and valued and that is what Age UK is striving to achieve.

“This is an ambitious but truly important challenge, as things need to change and it’s in all our interests to ensure that older people are respected and treated as the individuals that they are.”

In the last Census, more than 17 per cent of people were aged 65 and over and living in the Black Country and some of the older generation were out shopping in Bilston on market day on Thursday, spending time chatting with friends or looking for a bargain.

The topic of ageism was one couples like Maurice and Dorothy Taylor from Sedgley had spoken about and while both said they didn't feel any discrimination, they could think of instances where they'd felt they needed more help.

Maurice and Dorothy Taylor said they understood why older people had their grumbles, although they personally felt fine

Dorothy, 82, said: "I don't feel like I've been ignored or overlooked by anyone to be fair, but I suppose some people do, although that can be because, as they get older, they will grumble about anything.

"The only thing I've had issues with has been car parking as we've driven down to places like Bridgnorth and found out the parking has been this online thing, which I don't fully understand and leave Maurice to sort out, but it's a difficult thing to manage."

Maurice, 83, said: "I think we're very lucky to be honest as we're well looked after and satisfied with how we're treated by people.

"I do agree about people grumbling about anything, but I don't think we particularly get ignored or discriminated against."

Further down the high street, Gerry Freeman from Wednesfield said he felt there had been a bit more discrimination from the government towards older people and the 78-year-old said he did agree with the sentiment that older people appeared invisible at times.

Gerry Freeman said he felt discriminated against by the government

He said: "I feel discrimination, a little bit, from the government and I'm concerned about the winter fuel allowance as I have worked since I was 15 and paid into the system for more than 50 years, so I feel like there are people taking things out of the country who haven't paid a penny and I'm not getting anything back.

"I do agree that people are being more ignored as they get older as, when you get older, you sort of disappear into outer space and, in fact, sometimes, you become invisible.

"I've been quite lucky as my wife and I have been able to go out and meet people and I don't have issues with parking as I have a blue badge, so I think a lot of older people should look finding things like that to help them."

Sadie Williams was enjoying her lunch break and the 83-year-old from Walsall said that she didn't find any particular issues for herself, but could understand why older people might have issues and problems.

She said: "I've never had many issues, but I can understand why people have issues, particularly if they're very old.

Sadie Williams said the only age related issues she had were around technology

"In terms of technology and issues with that, I only have my phone for emergencies and I don't use texts or anything like that and when people say that I can use this channel or that channel, I don't really want to do that."