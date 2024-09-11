Swimming baths in Stourbridge to reopen - here's when and why it shut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crystal Leisure Centre, which has two swimming pools, has been shut since Tuesday due to a technical fault which resulted in there being no running hot water.

However, a spokesperson for the council-run swimming baths has said an engineer has been out and fixed the fault. The 25m lanes pool has now been reopened and the leisure pool, which is popular with families will open tomorrow - Thursday (September 12).

They said in a statement: "An engineer has been out and rectified the fault at Crystal Leisure Centre. The centre now has running hot water and the 25m pool is now open (11 September), having reached the recommended temperature guidelines.

"The leisure pool remains closed at this time, it is expected to re-open at midday tomorrow.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

"All other facilities at the centre continue to be available to the public."

Opening times can be found at dbleisure.co.uk/crystal-leisure-centre.