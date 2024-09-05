Wake up and grab a deal with Ikea's Pyjama day deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ikea's Pyjama Day deal promises to 'sweeten the morning' of anyone who turns up at their nearest Ikea store wearing their best bed gear.

The pyjama day event falls on Saturday, with anyone taking part being promised a 15 per cent coupon when they spend £50 or more in stores including Wednesbury.

If that's not enough to get you out of bed on the right side, Ikea is also throwing in a free breakfast for anyone wearing their jammies.

Put on your pyjamas and head to Ikea for their sleepy time event

A number of events are set to take place across the Ikea stores on the day to help you get a better night's sleep, including dreamland discussions, sleep workshops, and plenty of tips on creating the perfect sleep space.

An Ikea spokesperson said: "Our stores will be buzzing with fun activities to help you become a sleep expert. Join our dreamland discussions for ideas and tips on creating a sleep haven at home, bring your kids to our bedtime storytelling sessions and shop our special offers; there's something for everyone.

"So, slip into your PJs, grab your loved ones and get ready to experience Ikea like never before. A good night’s sleep deserves an even better day out!"

More information on the pyjama day, and to take a look at location specific events, visit the Ikea website.