Dozens of adorable kittens in the Black Country looking for their forever home

The charity, which has branches in Walsall, Wolverhampton, Stourbridge and Halesowen, take in cats and kittens to look after them while they await a new owner.

Some of the cats are found in terrible states, like skips, bins and boxes.

They are then vaccinated, micro-chipped and treated for fleas and worms before they are rehomed.

Adult cats will be neutered, and kittens rehomed with a neutering voucher and agreement.

Here is a list of the adorable cats and kittens in the Wolverhampton and Walsall branches.

Princess

Princess is two years old and can live with other cats and children. Outdoor access is required.

Rick

Rick is six years old and would like to live with an older family with no dogs and outdoor access.

Gigi

Gigi is two years old and would like to live on a farm or small holdings where she can have human interaction as and when she pleases.

Button

Button is four months old and would like to live with an older family with outside access and no dogs.

Bluebell and Rowan

Grey and white Bluebell is four months old and would like to live with an older family, no dogs, with outside access.

Best friend Rowan would like to be adopted under the same conditions.

Jasmine and Jasper

Black and white Jasmine is four months old and would be happy living in either an older family or a family with children and outdoor access.

Her best friend Jasper would like to be adopted under the same conditions.

Louisa

Louisa is four months old and can live with older families with no dogs and outdoor access.

Twiglet

Twiglet is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.

Popcorn

Popcorn is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.

Willow

Willow is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.

Bella

Bella is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.

Fern

Fern is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.

Sooty and Sweep

Mum Sooty, three, and her kitten Sweep, 12 weeks, would be happy with an older family with outdoor access.

Princess

Princess is a very fit 11 year old who would be happy to live with other cats, children and older families, and requires outside access.

Ezra

Ezra is four months old and is happy to live with other cats, children and older families, and requires outside access.

Gus

Gus is four months old and is able to live with other cats, children, and older families, and requires outside access.

Max

Max is four months old and is able to live with other cats, as well as children and older families, and requires outdoor access.