Dozens of adorable kittens in the Black Country looking for their forever home
Cats Protection have dozens of adorable cats that are looking for a new home.
The charity, which has branches in Walsall, Wolverhampton, Stourbridge and Halesowen, take in cats and kittens to look after them while they await a new owner.
Some of the cats are found in terrible states, like skips, bins and boxes.
They are then vaccinated, micro-chipped and treated for fleas and worms before they are rehomed.
Adult cats will be neutered, and kittens rehomed with a neutering voucher and agreement.
Here is a list of the adorable cats and kittens in the Wolverhampton and Walsall branches.
Princess
Princess is two years old and can live with other cats and children. Outdoor access is required.
Rick
Rick is six years old and would like to live with an older family with no dogs and outdoor access.
Gigi
Gigi is two years old and would like to live on a farm or small holdings where she can have human interaction as and when she pleases.
Button
Button is four months old and would like to live with an older family with outside access and no dogs.
Bluebell and Rowan
Grey and white Bluebell is four months old and would like to live with an older family, no dogs, with outside access.
Best friend Rowan would like to be adopted under the same conditions.
Jasmine and Jasper
Black and white Jasmine is four months old and would be happy living in either an older family or a family with children and outdoor access.
Her best friend Jasper would like to be adopted under the same conditions.
Louisa
Louisa is four months old and can live with older families with no dogs and outdoor access.
Twiglet
Twiglet is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.
Popcorn
Popcorn is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.
Willow
Willow is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.
Bella
Bella is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.
Fern
Fern is four months old and would be happy living with other cats, children or older families and requires outside access.
Sooty and Sweep
Mum Sooty, three, and her kitten Sweep, 12 weeks, would be happy with an older family with outdoor access.
Princess
Princess is a very fit 11 year old who would be happy to live with other cats, children and older families, and requires outside access.
Ezra
Ezra is four months old and is happy to live with other cats, children and older families, and requires outside access.
Gus
Gus is four months old and is able to live with other cats, children, and older families, and requires outside access.
Max
Max is four months old and is able to live with other cats, as well as children and older families, and requires outdoor access.