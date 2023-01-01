Fitness fusion: Laura's barre classes are proving a hit in Stone

Northern Ballet School graduate Laura Lacey who runs Studio B Barre Fit in Stone

The technique, which incorporates a ballet barre, has its roots in the work of ballerina Lotte Berk who developed her own fitness method in the 1950s.

After suffering a serious back injury, she found combining elements of physiotherapy with her ballet barre training to be very effective.

Barre classes have been increasingly popular in the USA and Australia for many years and are now starting to take off in the UK.

She offers barre classes that are tailored for men and women of all ages and abilities, including a gentle, foundation class, a sculpt class featuring aerobic blasts interspersed with full body sculpting exercises, and a pre and post-natal session called Bumps and Babes.

Laura has been delighted by how well the barre workouts has been received and says word of mouth has continued to bring new people through the door.

"It was a huge risk, I wasn't known in the area and I was bringing a new fitness concept, but it's massively paid off," she tells Weekend.

"It's doing really well and has appealed to a lot of people who really benefit from it."

Laura has been a qualified dance teacher for 18 years and a fitness instructor for 13 years.

‍Laura worked in the NHS for many years specialising in weight management and public health and ran a very successful dance school in East Yorkshire before moving to Stone in 2019.

She says no previous dance experience is required for the barre sessions which incorporate light hand weights suitable for high repetitions, pilates balls and mats.

Participation requires only comfortable workout clothes and bare feet or grip socks.

"Some people danced when they were younger and stopped when they were a teenager but most of the people who come have never danced before," explains Laura, who also offers an adult ballet class.

For beginners, she offers a 'barre base' foundation class which teaches the fundamental moves and style to gain flexibilty, tone muscles and improve all round mobility.

After mastering the techniques, students can choose to move on to a more advanced class if they want to.

"It's a slower paced class. Some people start off in that class and move on to another class and some will just stay in that class," explains Laura.

The benefits of barre included increased flexibility and range of motion in the joints, improved posture and the strengthening of muscles.

"A massive thing that people really love is the community at the studio. Everybody is friendly and welcoming. There is no cliqueness.

"People can come in not knowing anyone and everybody will be talking to them and showing them the studio.

"A lot of friendships have been made and when they finish their class, they go off for a coffee or to the pub," says Laura, who also the founder and brand creator of Sling Strong which is an endorsed post natal fitness class.

Laura will soon be launching a new six month-programme designed specifically to support those navigating the menopause.

"A lot of members are peri, mid or post menopause. I wanted to know more about what they were going through and how I could adapt the classes to suit them," she tells Weekend.

Featuring weekly barre classes, specialist mindfulness sessions, and monthly workshops, the Meno Camp aims to offer a supportive environment to help manage both the physical symptoms, and the mental health aspects of the menopause.

It will provide a safe space for women to share their experiences and support each other through this major life change.

There will be specialist guest speakers during the sessions at Studio B from the British Red Cross, mindfulness and meditation experts X-Hail, and local GPs.

“Going through the menopause is a difficult experience for every woman, and it pays to be prepared for the mental, physical, and emotional changes you are about to go through," says Laura.

"As a society, we don’t talk enough about this period of life even though it is something every woman will go through - this programme aims to change that.

"I passionately believe that building a support network and preparing yourself physically as early as possible will result in a more manageable menopause, which can only be a positive thing.”