Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tickets limited for return of Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show at NEC

By Deborah HardimanLifestylePublished:

A dedicated new tent and camping hall be among the attractions when the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show returns to Birmingham NEC February 21-26 February with an expanded showcase of leisure vehicles and equipment.

Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show
Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show

Visitors will be able to step inside camper vans and compare new models from leading manufacturers. They can also discover the best cycle routes, walking trails, wild-swimming spots and off the beaten track staycation destinations. The organisers NCC says there will be a 14 per cent increase in tents and trailer tents.

NCC Events managing director Terry Dullaghan says: “We can’t wait to once again welcome those who love the freedom and adventure of caravan, camping, motorhome and holiday park holidays back to the NEC in February.

"The Show will be jam-packed with talks, inspiration, advice and on-hand training in skills for those new to the industry and experienced Leisure vehicle owners alike.”

Tickets are limited and cost £12 via website ccmshow.co.uk

Lifestyle
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News