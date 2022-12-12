Tickets limited for return of Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show at NEC

Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show

Visitors will be able to step inside camper vans and compare new models from leading manufacturers. They can also discover the best cycle routes, walking trails, wild-swimming spots and off the beaten track staycation destinations. The organisers NCC says there will be a 14 per cent increase in tents and trailer tents.

NCC Events managing director Terry Dullaghan says: “We can’t wait to once again welcome those who love the freedom and adventure of caravan, camping, motorhome and holiday park holidays back to the NEC in February.

"The Show will be jam-packed with talks, inspiration, advice and on-hand training in skills for those new to the industry and experienced Leisure vehicle owners alike.”